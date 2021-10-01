Short Interest in NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Rises By 1,779.4%

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 1,779.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NMC Health stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm also focuses on the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment, cosmetics, and food. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segment. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and retailing of medicines and drugs.

