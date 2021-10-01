Short Interest in NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Rises By 1,779.4%

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 1,779.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NMC Health stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
NMC Health Company Profile
