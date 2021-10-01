Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Grows By 353.8%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,251,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 33,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,340. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

