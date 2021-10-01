Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Decreases By 70.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.