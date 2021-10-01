Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Decreases By 97.5%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

