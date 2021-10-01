Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Drops By 96.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGII stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,475. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

