Short Interest in W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Decreases By 64.7%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WTCG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. W Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

