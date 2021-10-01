Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Expands By 12,400.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.