Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

