SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35). Approximately 220,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 685,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The firm has a market cap of £657.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.30.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.