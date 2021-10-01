Signata (SATA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $242,243.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $242,243.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

About Signata

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,458,281 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

