Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Financial Contrast

Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silver Star Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $100.61, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Silver Star Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Star Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Star Energy and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 6.09 -$4.52 billion $3.04 31.14

Silver Star Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Silver Star Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Star Energy

Silver Star Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The firm’s objective is to identify, acquire, and develop significant working interest percentages in underdeveloped oil and gas projects that do not meet the requirements of the larger producers and developers. The company was founded in September 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

