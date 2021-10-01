Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 6.5%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.97 and last traded at $116.66. Approximately 15,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,141,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,104,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.