Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $90,729.36 and $5.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020528 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,057,307 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

