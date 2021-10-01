Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

