SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.80

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 3895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

