Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski Sells 65,500 Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 65,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$43,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,670.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 59,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$42,245.00.

SYH opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.06 million and a PE ratio of -55.45. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

