SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Up 5.4%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.70. Approximately 28,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,075,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $791,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

