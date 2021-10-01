Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. 705,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.