Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 360,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,040. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

