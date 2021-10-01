Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

