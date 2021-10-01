Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

