Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 228 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 365,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

