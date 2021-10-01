Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 233 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $680,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

