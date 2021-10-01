Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 67 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.92. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

