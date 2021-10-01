Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

EUTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$12.70 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.89.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

