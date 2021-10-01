Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post sales of $9.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 349.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

