Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. Strong organic growth fueled by EchoPark expansion is likely to boost the company’s prospects. The impending buyout of RFJ Auto Partners is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues and catapult the firm into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States. Focus on e-commerce initiatives and investor friendly moves is praiseworthy. However, while the massive expansion plans of the company are likely to boost long term growth, it will also strain the near-term financials. Sonic’s stretched balance sheet also plays a spoilsport. Further, resurgence of coronavirus cases and shortage of semiconductor supply may pose problems for the auto retailer in the near future. As such, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 195,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

