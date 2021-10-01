Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

