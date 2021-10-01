Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $110.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

