Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of SONY stock opened at $110.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
