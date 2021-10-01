South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.72. South State reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.
In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SSB stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $93.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.
About South State
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
