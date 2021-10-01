South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.72. South State reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

