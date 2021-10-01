Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

