Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. 730,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,995,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FMR LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $20,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.