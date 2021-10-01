Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.8694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

