SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SpartanNash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

