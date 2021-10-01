SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

