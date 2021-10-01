SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 135,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,108,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.39. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average is $186.95. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $209.54.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

