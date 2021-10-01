Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.39

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $98.22, with a volume of 7771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

