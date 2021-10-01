Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00232470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

