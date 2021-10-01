Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 7,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

