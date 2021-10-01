Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.16

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.16 and traded as high as C$60.89. Stantec shares last traded at C$59.50, with a volume of 379,801 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

