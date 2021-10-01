STARSHIP Market Cap Hits $6.42 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $262,744.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 74.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

