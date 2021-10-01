STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $262,744.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $262,744.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 74.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

