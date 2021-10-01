State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 505 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE:ACI opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.