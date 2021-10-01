State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $328,000 Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

