State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $384,000 Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $72.96 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.