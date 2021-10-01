State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,423 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meredith were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 1,036.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 341.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

MDP opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDP shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

