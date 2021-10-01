State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 197,090 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,144,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 197,090 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.