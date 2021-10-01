State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 46,907 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,907 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $67,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,105,000 after buying an additional 116,989 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

CM stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

