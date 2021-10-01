State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,097 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $55,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.31 and a 200-day moving average of $356.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.