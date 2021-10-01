State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in State Street by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in State Street by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.72 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

